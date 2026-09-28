Boomi Named A Leader And Secures Highest Score In The Strategy Category In Adaptive Process Orchestration Software Evalu...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- BoomiTM, the data activation company for AI, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Adaptive Process Orchestration Software, Q3 2026. The report evaluated 13 providers, and Boomi achieved the highest score in the strategy category.

According to the report, Boomi's“above-par roadmap is driven by a strong internal innovation process that embraces partner input and customer feedback, while recent investments focus on supporting client data sovereignty and control in geographies where sovereignty matters.” The report also cites Boomi's vendor-neutral control plane for agentic automation as allowing it to extend into the process automation market, an approach reinforced by recent acquisitions, such as Lunar, an AI Gateway platform.

“We're honored to be named a Leader in this new evaluation and proud to have received the highest score in the strategy category,” said Ed Macosky, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Boomi.“We believe this recognition reflects our continued investment in an open, vendor-neutral platform that helps enterprises orchestrate agentic AI and automation with the control, visibility, and trust required for production.”

The report states:“Boomi has all the required features to adapt automated processes to demand changes rapidly and comprehensively, including LLM swapping and fine-grain data access changes.” Forrester also notes Boomi's platform provides a rich low-code development environment that includes above-par features, including DevOps integration, embedded context management, audit logging, and unified monitoring.

The Boomi Enterprise Platform provides the active data foundation for the agentic enterprise. By unifying agent design and governance, API and MCP management, integration and automation, and data management, Boomi enables organizations to orchestrate end-to-end processes across applications, data, APIs, and AI agents while maintaining vendor and model choice.

In this Forrester Wave, Boomi received the highest possible scores in six criteria: design environment, adaptivity architecture, innovation, roadmap, adoption and operate observability, control, and governance. Boomi was also named one of only four Leaders in the evaluation.

Boomi's Key Highlights From The Forrester WaveTM: Adaptive Process Orchestration Software, Q3 2026

Highest Score in Strategy category: Boomi received the highest Strategy score. Innovation, Roadmap, and Adoption: Boomi received the highest possible scores in all three criteria. Visibility and Governance: Forrester gave Boomi the maximum score possible in the operational observability, control, and governance criterion. Vendor-Neutral Strategy: Forrester cites Boomi's vendor-neutral control plane and Lunar acquisition as allowing it to extend into process automation. Rich Development Environment: The Forrester report states that Boomi's platform provides a rich low-code development environment, with above-par features such as DevOps integration, embedded context management, audit logging, and unified monitoring.

Access the full Forrester Wave report here.

Additional Resources

Read our thoughts on Boomi's recognition here Explore the Boomi Enterprise Platform Follow Boomi on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube

About Boomi

Boomi, the data activation company for AI, powers the agentic enterprise by bringing data to life across the business. The Boomi Enterprise Platform is the active data foundation that delivers essential agentic infrastructure to drive agentic transformation. By unifying agent design and governance, API and MCP management, integration and automation, and data management into a single platform, Boomi enables organizations to harness the power of AI with secure, scalable connectivity. Trusted by over 30,000 customers and supported by a network of 800+ partners, Boomi helps organizations of all sizes achieve agility, efficiency, and innovation at scale. Discover more at boomi.

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Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

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