Blackline Safety Names Jon Baldwin Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Blackline Safety, a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced the appointment of Jon Baldwin as Chief Executive Officer. Baldwin succeeds Cody Slater, who, after more than 15 years as CEO, will transition to Board Chair and Chief Architect, continuing to help shape the company's product and technology vision.

Baldwin brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across connected technology, sensing and hardware businesses. Most recently, he led Verra Mobility's Government Solutions business, a connected platform for traffic safety. Previously, Baldwin served as President of Fortive's Gems Sensors & Controls business and held senior leadership roles at Fortive's Tektronix, Texas Instruments, National Semiconductor and Analog Devices.

“Blackline has built something truly differentiated - a connected safety platform that brings together purpose-built hardware, software, connectivity and data to protect people working in some of the world's most demanding environments,” said Baldwin.“I'm excited to join a company with such a strong mission, talented team and significant opportunity ahead. Cody and the Blackline team have built an exceptional foundation, and I look forward to building on that success and bringing Blackline's technology to even more workers around the world.”

Under Slater's leadership, Blackline transformed from an emerging technology company into a global leader in connected worker safety. Annual revenue has grown from C$2 million in fiscal 2011 to over C$150 million in fiscal 2025. During that period, Blackline expanded from lone-worker technology into a global connected safety platform spanning gas detection, area monitoring, communications, cloud software and data analytics.

“Everything we've built at Blackline starts with protecting workers and using technology to help bring people home safe,” said Slater.“I'm incredibly proud of how our team has turned that mission into a global connected safety company, and I believe the opportunity ahead of us is even greater. Jon brings an impressive combination of technology leadership, global operating experience and a proven ability to scale businesses, and I'm looking forward to working with him as Blackline continues to define the boundaries of what connected safety can do.”

“Blackline's customers trust its technology with the safety of their people every day, and that trust is the foundation of the business,” said Mac Fountain, Principal at Francisco Partners.“Jon knows how to take great products to more customers in more markets, and we are excited for him to extend Blackline's reach and build on its product leadership.”

Christine Wang, Partner at Francisco Partners added,“Cody's leadership has shaped Blackline into the company it is today, and we're pleased that he will remain an important part of its future as Board Chair and Chief Architect.”

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards increased safety and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with customers in more than 75 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 336 billion data-points and initiated over eight million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety and connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Francisco Partners

Francisco Partners is a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses. For more than 25 years, the firm has invested in over 500 technology companies, making it one of the industry's most active and longstanding investors. With more than $75 billion in capital raised, Francisco Partners combines deep sector knowledge and operational expertise to help its portfolio companies realize their full potential. For more information, visit franciscopartners.

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