Zincfive Expands Nickel-Zinc Technology Into In-Rack Backup And AI Dynamic Power Solutions

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--ZincFive ®, the leader in nickel-zinc (NiZn) battery-based solutions for immediate power applications, today announced its expansion into in-rack energy storage with the development of Battery Backup Unit (BBU) and AI Dynamic Power Module (DPM) solutions designed to address the evolving energy storage requirements of AI data centers.

As AI drives higher rack power densities and increasingly dynamic workloads, data center power architectures are evolving to manage both traditional backup requirements and rapid, repeated changes in power demand. These transient loads can place significant stress on electrical infrastructure, creating a growing need for power solutions closer to the rack that can respond quickly, safely, and reliably.

Today's rack-level technologies often require tradeoffs between energy capacity and dynamic power response. Traditional BBUs are primarily designed to provide backup runtime, while capacitor-based systems offer rapid response but limited energy duration and scalability. ZincFive is applying its proven high-rate nickel-zinc technology through its new NiZn In-Rack Power Solutions, which includes both dedicated BBU and AI DPM configurations, giving OEMs and hyperscalers greater flexibility to address these distinct requirements based on workload, rack design, and power architecture.

“AI is changing not only how much power data centers require, but how that power is consumed,” said Tod Higinbotham, CEO of ZincFive.“As power densities increase and workloads become more dynamic, the industry needs new approaches that can deliver rapid power response without compromising safety, reliability, or flexibility. Bringing ZincFive's nickel-zinc technology into the rack allows us to work with partners and customers to address both established backup requirements and emerging transient power challenges as next-generation architectures take shape.”

ZincFive's in-rack strategy is designed to support multiple deployment models rather than a single architecture. Development includes solutions compatible with established 48V rack-level systems, while aligning with emerging sidecar and higher-voltage architectures. This flexible approach allows customers and partners to evaluate the right combination of backup and pulse mitigation capabilities for their specific system requirements.

Nickel-zinc is particularly well suited for short-duration, high-power applications, combining high-rate charge and discharge capability with superior safety and no risk of thermal runaway. These characteristics become increasingly important as energy storage moves closer to high-density compute infrastructure and must respond repeatedly to rapidly changing AI power demands. ZincFive is also evaluating modular and scalable designs capable of supporting different rack geometries, cooling technologies, and system requirements.

ZincFive's in-rack development includes dedicated BBU solutions for established backup applications and AI Dynamic Power Module solutions for transient and pulse power mitigation, with architectures designed to support both current rack-level systems and the next generation of AI infrastructure.

The expansion builds on ZincFive's experience delivering nickel-zinc solutions for mission-critical data centers worldwide, with over 2 gigawatts of ZincFive power solutions delivered or contracted globally. By extending its high-rate nickel-zinc technology from the UPS layer into the rack, ZincFive is positioning its technology across a broader spectrum of data center power applications, from traditional backup to emerging dynamic power requirements.

ZincFive will continue working with OEMs, customers, and industry partners to evaluate requirements and refine its in-rack solutions as AI power architectures evolve. Additional product details, specifications, and availability will be announced as development progresses.

About ZincFive, Inc.

ZincFive is the leader in immediate power solutions for mission-critical infrastructure based on nickel-zinc battery technology. The company's extensively patented nickel-zinc technology delivers high-power, safe, reliable, and sustainable energy storage solutions engineered for the demands of modern data centers, industrial operations, and AI-era infrastructure. ZincFive's systems harness The Power of Good Chemistry® to help customers power what's next without tradeoffs. Headquartered in Oregon, USA, ZincFive serves customers worldwide. For more information, visit .

ZincFive and The Power of Good Chemistry are registered trademarks of ZincFive, Inc. and the ZincFive logo is a trademark of ZincFive, Inc.

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