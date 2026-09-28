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CAD/JPY Signal 28/09: Buy Above ¥110, Target ¥113 (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Potential signal
- I am buying here, with a stop loss at the 109.90 level, with a target of 113.
If we see the Japanese yen strengthen radically, then I might short this pair below ¥110. But right now, this is on my radar for any violent moves upward in the oil market.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBegin trading our daily forecasts and analysis. Here is a list of Forex brokers in Japan to work with.
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