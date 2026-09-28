AUD/NZD Analysis 28/09: Bull Flag Signals More Upside
- The Australian dollar continues to see a bit of bullish pressure against the New Zealand dollar, as we are looking at the market through the interest rate differential and the outlook for the RBA.
All things being equal, I do like buying this pair, but I recognize that it is a slow grind most of the time, so this is not something that plays out quickly. It is something that takes a while to really get going, and with this, I believe you have to assume that traders will look at each dip as an opportunity to take advantage of cheap Australian dollars and another opportunity to punish the New Zealand dollar.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our daily Forex forecast? Here's some of the top Australian fast execution forex brokers to check out
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