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EUR/GBP Analysis 28/09: 0.8650 Breakout In Focus
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The euro continues to try to break higher against the British pound, but at this point, it continues to see a bit of hesitation.
While we have broken out to the upside, it is not until we kill the signs of selling pressure near the 200-day EMA that I would get aggressive.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our Forex forecast? We've shortlisted the best European brokers in the industry for you.
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