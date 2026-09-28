EDEAL Surpasses US$3 Million In Loan Originations And Expands Financial Services Offering Through Partnership With Sardona Capital

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) BOGOTA, COLOMBIA, Sept. 28, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - EDEAL, an emerging financial services company serving individuals and small businesses in Latin America, today announced significant growth in its lending operations in Colombia, alongside a new strategic relationship with Sardona Capital S.A., a securities firm regulated and supervised by the Superintendence of the Securities Market of the Republic of Panama.







Image caption: Sardona Capital S.A. logo.

During the first half of 2026, EDEAL disbursed approximately US$1 million in loans to individuals and businesses in Colombia, bringing the company's cumulative loan originations to approximately US$3 million.

The milestone reflects EDEAL's continued expansion of access to financing for individuals and small businesses and represents an important step in the company's broader strategy to develop a digital financial-services platform for customers across Latin America.

As part of this strategy, EDEAL has reached an agreement with Sardona Capital to make international investment accounts available directly through the EDEAL app.

Through the new offering, eligible customers will have the ability to access international investment-account services through EDEAL's digital platform, creating a more integrated experience that brings financing and investment capabilities together within a single financial ecosystem.

“We are very pleased with the progress EDEAL has made during 2026,” said Mauricio Hernandez of EDEAL.“Reaching US$3 million in cumulative loan originations demonstrates the growing demand for accessible financial services among individuals and small businesses in Colombia. Our relationship with Sardona Capital represents the next stage of our development, allowing us to expand beyond lending and provide customers with access to international investment solutions through the same digital platform.”

Sardona Capital brings an established international investment services infrastructure to the relationship. The firm states that it provides investment advisory, asset management, brokerage and trading services. Sardona Capital is regulated and supervised by Panama's Superintendence of the Securities Market and holds a brokerage license issued under Resolution SMV No. 29 of January 23, 2013.

The agreement represents an expansion of EDEAL's financial-services offering at a time when consumers and entrepreneurs across Latin America are increasingly seeking digital solutions that provide access to both credit and broader financial opportunities.

“Latin America's financial landscape is evolving rapidly, and customers increasingly expect financial services to be accessible through simple, technology-enabled platforms,” added Mr. Hernandez.“Our objective is to continue building EDEAL into a platform that helps customers not only access capital when they need it, but also participate in broader financial and investment opportunities.”

The international investment-account offering will be subject to applicable eligibility, regulatory, onboarding and compliance requirements.

EDEAL expects the addition of international investment services to complement its existing lending business while creating opportunities to deepen relationships with its growing customer base.

ABOUT EDEAL

EDEAL is a Latin American financial-services company focused on providing digital financial solutions to individuals and small businesses. Through its technology platform, EDEAL provides access to financing and other financial services designed to make financial products more accessible, convenient and integrated for customers.

For more information, visit EDEAL:

ABOUT SARDONA CAPITAL S.A.

Sardona Capital S.A. is an wealth-management firm serving domestic and international clients. The company provides investment advisory, asset management, brokerage and trading services and is part of Sardona International Group, an international investment platform of legally independent financial institutions in Panama, USA and Switzerland.

Sardona Capital S.A. states that it is regulated and supervised by the Superintendence of the Securities Market of the Republic of Panama and holds a license to operate as a Casa de Valores pursuant to Resolution SMV No. 29 of January 23, 2013.

For more information, visit Sardona Capital:

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Vision Seed Capital Partners, LLC

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IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER

This press release is provided for informational and awareness purposes only. It is not an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase or invest in any securities, nor does it constitute investment advice or an offer of any financial product or service. No securities are being offered or sold through this press release.

Any potential offering of securities, investment opportunity, or related financial product, if and when made, will be conducted separately and only in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations, and subject to applicable eligibility requirements. No investment decision should be made based solely on the information contained in this press release.

The information contained herein may include forward-looking statements and statements regarding the company's business, products, growth and future plans. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

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News Source: Sardona Capital S.A.

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