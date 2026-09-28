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Global Bond Yields Scale Multi-Decade Highs Arabian Post


2026-09-28 02:33:29
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Global government bond yields ended a turbulent week near multi-decade highs after a sharp sell-off pushed borrowing costs in the United States and Japan to levels unseen since before the global financial crisis.

The US 10-year Treasury yield eased to about 5.16% on Friday after touching 5.2297%, its highest level since 2007. The 30-year yield climbed as high as 5.5319%, a level last recorded in 2004, before retreating as falling oil prices offered bond markets some relief.

Japan experienced an equally striking move. The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield reached 3.121% on Friday, its highest since 1996, extending a rise that has challenged assumptions about the pace at which the country can adjust to higher borrowing costs after decades of exceptionally loose monetary policy.

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The Arabian Post

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