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Kiteworks Eases Shutdown After Isolating Security Flaw Arabian Post


2026-09-28 02:33:29
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Kiteworks has withdrawn its broad precautionary shutdown recommendation for most customers after an emergency security review isolated a critical vulnerability to its Advanced Forms product, while installations using that feature were advised to remain offline pending a fix.

The secure file-transfer and private-data communications company had asked customers worldwide to take systems offline during a weekend window after receiving what it described as credible intelligence from federal authorities that a threat actor might target Kiteworks deployments. The unusual measure was preventive, and the company said it had found no evidence that its systems or customer environments had been compromised.

Kiteworks said during the shutdown and with assistance from intelligence authorities it identified a critical vulnerability chain affecting Advanced Forms, also known as Secure Data Forms. The company said the feature was enabled for fewer than 1 per cent of customers, representing fewer than 50 organisations, and that the weakness was confined to that product.

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The Arabian Post

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