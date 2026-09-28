Dubai Comedy Festival Adds Garg To October Line-Up Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Dubai Comedy Festival will bring Zarna Garg's Million Dollar Excuses to Dubai Opera on October 16, adding her family-centred stand-up to a 10-day programme of international and regional comedy across the city.

Garg's English-language performance is scheduled for 6.30pm, with tickets starting at Dh195. The show forms part of the seventh edition of the festival, which runs from October 9 to 18 and spreads performances across Dubai Opera, New Covent Garden Theatre at Mall of the Emirates, Pepperoni Comedy Club and Coca-Cola Arena.

Million Dollar Excuses builds its material around family expectations, culture and the pressures of modern life, with Garg turning everyday obligations and the difficulty of saying no into comedy. The New York-based comedian has described the show as an exploration of the elaborate excuses people, particularly women, make when they feel unable to reject requests directly.

<p>Her Dubai appearance comes amid an expanded festival programme spanning English, Arabic, Hindi, Urdu and Russian performances. Organisers say the 2026 edition features more than 40 artists and over 30 shows at three or more venues, with the official programme extending across stand-up, storytelling, improvisation and other live comedy formats.</p><p>Dubai Opera will carry a substantial share of the programme. Mohandis Al Thauq Al Aam is scheduled there on October 9 and 10, followed by Munawar Faruqui on October 11. British comedians Mo Gilligan and Katherine Ryan both perform at the venue on October 12, before Garg takes the stage four days later.</p><p>The closing weekend brings another concentration of shows. John Achkar is scheduled at Dubai Opera on October 17 and 18, while Amit Tandon performs there on October 18. Vir Das is due to close his festival appearance at Coca-Cola Arena on October 18, with his show scheduled for 8pm.</p>See also UAE golf team heads to Beijing for Nomura Cup <p>New Covent Garden Theatre also broadens the programme beyond the Dubai Opera dates. Its festival schedule includes Shane Todd on October 16, Brazilian comedian Rafi Bastos and Canadian-Iranian performer Neema Naz on October 17, alongside other acts announced across the run. The spread of venues allows multiple performances to take place on the same evening.</p><p>Garg arrives in Dubai with a profile that has expanded through touring, streaming specials and social media. Her first stand-up special, One in a Billion, was released on Prime Video, while Practical People Win later appeared as part of Hulu's comedy programming. Her work draws heavily on marriage, parenting, cultural expectations and the contradictions she finds in ordinary family life.</p><p>The comedian has said Million Dollar Excuses grew from her observations about how people construct lengthy explanations rather than simply declining unwanted requests. The premise ranges from airport pick-ups and family obligations to social expectations, giving the show a recognisable framework for audiences familiar with the pressures surrounding family and community commitments.</p><p>Her appearance also reflects the festival's emphasis on performers working across different cultural backgrounds and languages. The programme combines internationally touring acts with comedians popular across the Middle East and South Asia, while performances are distributed among large auditoriums and smaller theatre and club settings.</p><p>Ticket prices vary considerably by act and venue. At Dubai Opera, Munawar Faruqui tickets begin at Dh125, Katherine Ryan at Dh195 and Mo Gilligan at Dh250. John Achkar starts at Dh185 and Amit Tandon at Dh150, while Garg's entry price is Dh195. Availability can change as individual performances approach.</p>See also Dubai hotel provides free public co-working space <p>Festival organisers describe the event as a citywide comedy programme rather than a single-venue series. This year's edition is scheduled over 10 consecutive days, beginning with shows on October 9 and continuing through the October 18 finale.</p><div class='code-block code-block-1'><h2></h2></div>