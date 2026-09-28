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Dubai Comedy Festival Adds Garg To October Line-Up Arabian Post


2026-09-28 02:33:29
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Dubai Comedy Festival will bring Zarna Garg's Million Dollar Excuses to Dubai Opera on October 16, adding her family-centred stand-up to a 10-day programme of international and regional comedy across the city.

Garg's English-language performance is scheduled for 6.30pm, with tickets starting at Dh195. The show forms part of the seventh edition of the festival, which runs from October 9 to 18 and spreads performances across Dubai Opera, New Covent Garden Theatre at Mall of the Emirates, Pepperoni Comedy Club and Coca-Cola Arena.

Million Dollar Excuses builds its material around family expectations, culture and the pressures of modern life, with Garg turning everyday obligations and the difficulty of saying no into comedy. The New York-based comedian has described the show as an exploration of the elaborate excuses people, particularly women, make when they feel unable to reject requests directly.

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The Arabian Post

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