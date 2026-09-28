Africa Expert Urges Locally Designed AI Development Arabian Post
Girmaw Abebe Tadesse, a member of the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence and head of Microsoft's AI for Good Lab in Kenya, said countries should identify the challenges they want to address before deciding what technology, infrastructure and data they require.
Speaking in Nairobi as global leaders and technology executives gathered at UN Headquarters in New York for High-Level Week, Tadesse argued that AI policy should begin with local needs.“We are trying to bring the reality of our environment and integrate AI technology with the local problems we face. It is important to ask ourselves what problems we want to solve first,” he said.
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