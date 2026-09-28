California Bars Public Officials From Launching Meme Coins Arabian Post
Assembly Bill 2409, authored by Assemblymember Avelino Valencia of Anaheim, was signed on Sunday, September 27, after clearing both chambers of the state legislature without a dissenting final vote. The measure creates a statutory ethics framework aimed at preventing public office from being used to issue speculative digital assets for private financial benefit.
The law defines a meme coin as a digital asset marketed or recognised primarily through its association with internet memes, public figures, fictional characters, current events, celebrities, noteworthy people or events, shared humour or social trends, with value derived chiefly from public interest, speculation or community engagement.
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