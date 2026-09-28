MCP Servers Expose Widening Enterprise Governance Gaps Arabian Post
OX Security analysed 15,465 MCP servers and 5,095 unique hostnames, finding that 15.6% of the hostnames resolved to infrastructure outside the United States. The researchers identified 19 in China and 18 in Russia, raising questions over data residency and organisations' ability to enforce geographic restrictions on information handled by AI agents.
MCP, an open protocol originally introduced by Anthropic, provides a standard way for AI applications and agents to connect with external tools, data sources and services. Its rapid adoption has simplified integrations, but security researchers say the same flexibility can allow connections to infrastructure that corporate security teams cannot readily inventory, verify or govern.
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