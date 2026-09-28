Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

MCP Servers Expose Widening Enterprise Governance Gaps Arabian Post


2026-09-28 02:33:28
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Model Context Protocol servers are opening significant gaps in enterprise security governance as artificial intelligence agents connect to infrastructure beyond established corporate controls, new research examining more than 15,000 published servers has found.

OX Security analysed 15,465 MCP servers and 5,095 unique hostnames, finding that 15.6% of the hostnames resolved to infrastructure outside the United States. The researchers identified 19 in China and 18 in Russia, raising questions over data residency and organisations' ability to enforce geographic restrictions on information handled by AI agents.

MCP, an open protocol originally introduced by Anthropic, provides a standard way for AI applications and agents to connect with external tools, data sources and services. Its rapid adoption has simplified integrations, but security researchers say the same flexibility can allow connections to infrastructure that corporate security teams cannot readily inventory, verify or govern.

MENAFN28092026000152002308ID1111728024



The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search