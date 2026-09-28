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Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment Names Alibaba Group An Official Technology And Cloud Partner Of The Brooklyn Nets Arabian Post


2026-09-28 02:33:28
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Alibaba to become Nets' Official Jersey Patch Partner, and bring Real-Time 360° Replay and personalized fan collectibles to Barclays Center

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 September 2026 – Alibaba Group and Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment today announced a strategic multi-year partnership naming Alibaba an Official Technology and Cloud Partner of the Brooklyn Nets. The partnership pairs Alibaba's cloud technology with the Brooklyn Nets' live game replay, in-game entertainment and marketing initiatives, creating more immersive experiences for fans in the arena.

As the Nets' Official Jersey Patch Partner, Alibaba will support the team's 60th anniversary season-a year-long campaign honoring iconic players, defining moments and milestones across the franchise's history-through technology-enabled fan experiences and marketing activations.

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The Arabian Post

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