Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment Names Alibaba Group An Official Technology And Cloud Partner Of The Brooklyn Nets Arabian Post
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 September 2026 – Alibaba Group and Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment today announced a strategic multi-year partnership naming Alibaba an Official Technology and Cloud Partner of the Brooklyn Nets. The partnership pairs Alibaba's cloud technology with the Brooklyn Nets' live game replay, in-game entertainment and marketing initiatives, creating more immersive experiences for fans in the arena.
As the Nets' Official Jersey Patch Partner, Alibaba will support the team's 60th anniversary season-a year-long campaign honoring iconic players, defining moments and milestones across the franchise's history-through technology-enabled fan experiences and marketing activations.
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