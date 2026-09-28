Polymarket Adds 15-Minute Bitcoin Markets To US App Arabian Post
The contracts, listed as“BTC Up or Down: 15 min”, settle according to whether a specified Bitcoin reference price at the end of each 15-minute interval is greater than or equal to its level at the start. An equal or higher reading produces an“Up” outcome; a lower reading produces“Down”.
Polymarket US market rules show that settlement is based on CF Benchmarks' Bitcoin Real-Time Index, or BRTI, rather than the spot price displayed by any single cryptocurrency exchange. For both the opening and closing reference points, 60 BRTI observations are collected during the final minute before the specified time and averaged, with the result rounded to two decimal places.
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