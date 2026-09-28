The Parks Reaches 97% Occupancy, Marking A Major Milestone For Downtown Edmonton

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Parks, a residential community in downtown Edmonton, has reached 97% occupancy approximately 18 months after its first lease was signed. The milestone reflects strong demand for well-designed, amenity-rich rental housing in the city's core and the collective work of the many teams and organizations that helped bring the community to life.

Located at 10135–108 Street NW, The Parks has quickly become a sought-after downtown rental community. Its 37-storey North Tower offers 363 studio-, one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites, combining contemporary homes, premium amenities, and convenient access to restaurants, shops, entertainment, parks, and green spaces.

“Reaching this milestone speaks to the vision and dedication of the entire project team,” said Bill Blais, President and CEO of Maclab Development Group.“From planning and design through construction, leasing, and ongoing operations, many contributors shared a commitment to creating a vibrant residential community and a new benchmark for high-rise rental living in downtown Edmonton.”

“The response from residents has been exceptional,” said AJ Slivinski, President of Zen Residential Ltd., which oversees leasing, property management, and asset management for the community.“Achieving 97% occupancy while maintaining a 5.0-star Google review rating shows that The Parks is delivering the connected, convenient, and elevated living experience envisioned from the outset.”

The strong partnership between Maclab Development Group and Zen Residential provided a solid foundation for the project's successful delivery and lease-up. That partnership was complemented by collaboration among the many consultants, trades, suppliers, and community stakeholders who contributed throughout the project. Their combined expertise helped shape a thoughtfully designed community centred on quality, service, and connection.

The strong lease-up of The Parks underscores continued confidence in downtown Edmonton and the appeal of thoughtfully designed urban rental housing. More importantly, it represents a shared accomplishment for both Maclab Development Group, Zen Residential Ltd., and everyone whose expertise and effort helped turn the project's vision into a thriving residential community.

To learn more about The Parks, visit the Discovery Centre at 10135–108 Street NW.

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