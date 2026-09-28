Keeping Student Athletes Healthy This School Year With Support From Wellspan Orthopedics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) York, Pa., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As students head back to school, many are also returning to sports practices, physical education classes and extracurricular activities. Whether your child is gearing up for football, soccer, field hockey, volleyball, marching band or cross-country, taking steps to prevent orthopedic injuries can help ensure a safe and successful season. WellSpan Orthopedics and Sports Medicine offers care designed to help student athletes prevent injuries, recover safely and return to the activities they love.

Orthopedic injuries are among the most common health concerns for school-age athletes. Sprains, strains, fractures and overuse injuries can sideline students and impact both their athletic and academic performance. Fortunately, many injuries can be prevented with proper preparation, early recognition and access to the right care team when concerns arise.

“Back-to-school sports are an exciting time for students, but it's important for athletes to build up safely and speak up when something hurts.” said Dr. Edward Gusick, WellSpan sports medicine physician at WellSpan Orthopedics in Selinsgrove.“Early evaluation can help prevent a small injury from becoming something that keeps them out of the game longer.”

Start the season strong with injury prevention in mind

One of the best ways to reduce injury risk is to ease back into activity gradually. Summer schedules often differ from the demands of school sports, and jumping into intense practices too quickly can increase the likelihood of injury. WellSpan's sports medicine team supports athletes of all ages with injury prevention guidance, sports physicals, athletic training services and care for sports-related injuries.

Students should:







Increase activity levels gradually.



Participate in preseason conditioning programs when available.



Focus on strength, flexibility and endurance training. Follow coaches' instructions regarding practice intensity and recovery.



Don't skip the warmup

A proper warmup prepares muscles, tendons and joints for physical activity. Dynamic stretching and light aerobic activity before exercise can help improve flexibility and mobility while reducing the risk of injury.

After activity, students should cool down and stretch to support recovery and maintain flexibility.

Watch for overuse injuries

Many young athletes now participate in sports year-round, which can put repetitive stress on growing bones and muscles. Overuse injuries often develop gradually and may be overlooked until symptoms become more severe.

Warning signs include:







Persistent pain during or after activity.



Swelling around a joint.



Decreased performance.



Limping or changes in movement patterns. Pain that does not improve with rest.



Parents and coaches should encourage athletes to speak up about pain and avoid playing through injuries.

Prioritize proper equipment

Well-fitting protective equipment can help prevent injuries and improve performance. Students should ensure their gear is appropriate for their sport and in good condition.

Important equipment may include:







Properly fitted helmets.



Supportive athletic shoes.



Mouthguards. Shin guards, knee pads or other sport-specific protective gear.



Athletic shoes should be replaced when they show significant wear, as worn footwear can contribute to foot, ankle and knee injuries.

Fuel performance through hydration

Hydration plays an important role in athletic performance and injury prevention. Dehydration can contribute to muscle cramps, fatigue and decreased concentration, increasing the risk of accidents on the field or court.

Students should:







Drink water before, during and after activity.



Take regular hydration breaks. Increase fluid intake during hot and humid weather.



Know when to seek medical care

Not every ache requires a trip to the doctor, but certain symptoms warrant evaluation by an orthopedic specialist.

Seek medical attention if a student experiences:







Severe pain.



Significant swelling.



Inability to bear weight.



Visible deformity.



Pain that persists despite rest. Recurrent injuries involving the same body part.



Early diagnosis and treatment can help prevent minor injuries from becoming long-term problems. WellSpan Orthopedics offers access to orthopedic and sports medicine specialists who can evaluate injuries, recommend treatment and guide a safe return to activity. For injuries that need prompt attention, WellSpan also offers WellSpan Urgent Orthopedics to help students and families get timely evaluation for concerns such as sprains, strains, fractures or sudden joint pain.

A healthy school year starts with safe movement and the right care team

From elementary school playgrounds to varsity athletic fields, staying active offers tremendous benefits for students' physical and mental well-being. By focusing on conditioning, proper technique, hydration and early injury recognition, families can help young athletes stay healthy, active and ready to make the most of the school year.

When injuries happen, WellSpan Orthopedics and Sports Medicine can help students receive the right care and safely return to the activities they love. With orthopedic specialists, sports medicine physicians, physical therapists, athletic trainers, sports physicals and urgent orthopedic care available across the region, WellSpan helps students and families access expert care close to home.

Ready to get back to the life you love? Learn how WellSpan's orthopedic specialists provide advanced care for everything from joint replacement to complex revision surgery through Orthopedic Services at WellSpan Health.

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Dr. Edward Gusick

CONTACT: Ryan Coyle WellSpan Health 7178513151...