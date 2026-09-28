IAOTP Names Angela Cusack Female Trailblazer Of The Year 2026

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Angela Cusack at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founder of Igniting Successrecognized for her contributions to executive leadership advisory and her focus on the conditions that shape organizational resultsThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) has selected Angela Cusack, Founder and CEO of Igniting Success, for its 2026 Female Trailblazer of the Year Award. Cusack's work with CEOs, executive directors, and boards addresses a consequential leadership question: Why do capable people with shared intentions sometimes struggle to move an organization forward together?IAOTP's Trailblazer Award recognizes individuals who have broken barriers, pioneered innovative methods in their industry, and set new standards of excellence in their field. In recognition of her impact and commitment to leadership development, Cusack will be honored at IAOTP's 2026 Annual Awards Gala at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated,“We are honored to have Angela as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating her at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman.”With decades of experience, Cusack partners with leaders at moments when clarity, alignment, and coordinated action matter most. Her work examines the conditions that shape leadership in practice: what people can say openly, how decisions are made, how commitments are understood, and what happens when those commitments move beyond the meeting room.“When leaders keep encountering the same problem, I become curious about what is keeping it in place,” said Cusack.“What can people say openly? How are decisions actually made? What happens after everyone leaves the meeting? Those are places where we can begin to understand-and change-the results.”Through Igniting Success, a global advisory firm, Cusack helps leaders recognize patterns that influence their organizations' results and strengthen how they work together. Her approach connects individual leadership development with the relationships and organizational practices that determine whether shared intentions become meaningful action.Cusack also supports innovative entrepreneurs and changemakers through her coaching work with global fellowships. She mentors and supervises coaches internationally, contributing to their professional development and the rigor and integrity of coaching practice.Her credentials include Master Certified Coach (MCC), Advanced Certified Team Coach (ACTC), and the International Coaching Federation's Mentor Coaching Specialization (MCS) for mentoring MCC- and PCC-level coaches. She also holds EMCC accreditations in coaching, mentoring, and coach supervision, and a master's degree in Education and Human and Organizational Learning from George Washington University.An author, keynote speaker, and facilitator, Cusack invites audiences to examine how leadership is understood and practiced. Her book, Discover the Matrix: Integrity, The True Mark of Leadership, explores the hidden structures that shape how organizations function and how leaders can change them.“This recognition means a great deal to me because of the work and relationships it represents,” said Cusack.“I've had the privilege of working with leaders willing to examine their own part in the results around them and explore what they could make possible together. I'm grateful to IAOTP, and to the clients, mentors, and coaches who have shaped my journey.”Cusack's previous honors include recognition among the Top 20 Most Inspiring Women by The Women Leaders Magazine in 2023 and IAOTP's Top Master Certified Coach of the Year distinction in 2024. Earlier in 2026, IAOTP also honored her with its Empowered Woman of the Year Award. The Female Trailblazer of the Year Award further recognizes her contributions to leadership and coaching.For more information about Angela Cusack and Igniting Success, visit . Information about IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala is available at .Media ContactAngela CusackIgniting Success...About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that recognizes accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. Its members have opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields.Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an honorary member, followed by a brief interview. Through its professional community, recognition programs, and annual awards gala, IAOTP provides a platform for members to expand their visibility and build professional connections.For more information, visit .

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IAOTP Names Angela Cusack Female Trailblazer of the Year 2026 News Provided By IAOTP September 28, 2026, 18:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional



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