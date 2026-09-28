Daqscribe Solutions Awarded $818,944 U.S. Navy Contract For New CARBON100 VPX Recording Systems

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Award supports data capture, preservation, discovery, and deterministic reuse at the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

- Michael A. Powell, Vice President of Marketing and SalesENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ENGLEWOOD, Colo., September 25, 2026 - Daqscribe Solutions, LLC announced today that it has received an $818,944 firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Navy to provide its new CARBON100 VPX high-performance Ethernet and RF recording systems to the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) in China Lake, California.The Navy issued the award on September 3, 2026, under Contract N6893626P5416, following its procurement activity under solicitation N6893626Q5116 and earlier notice N6053026PR00414. The order includes CARBON100 VPX systems featuring integrated 3U VPX support, high-speed Ethernet capture and recording, removable high-capacity NVMe storage, and Daqscribe software for recording, monitoring, discovery, and data management.The systems will help preserve high-bandwidth data generated by electromagnetic-spectrum sensors for subsequent analysis, replay, engineering, test, and other mission workflows. By maintaining the fidelity and context of captured data, Daqscribe's technology enables teams to revisit operational evidence, accelerate insight, and reuse valuable data across the mission lifecycle.“We are honored to continue supporting the U.S. Navy and NAWCWD with high-bandwidth streaming-data capture and recording solutions,” said Michael A. Powell, Vice President of Marketing and Sales. Youngsoo Kim, President and Chief Technology Officer, added,“This award reflects the Navy's growing need to capture and retain data from wideband electromagnetic-spectrum sensors with the fidelity, timing, and context required for fuller spectrum awareness and subsequent, in-depth analysis.”The award also reinforces Daqscribe's broader vision for edge-to-core capture and compute infrastructure for the full mission-data lifecycle with solutions that maintain information continuity across capture, recording, processing, and replay for deterministic reuse.The contract calls for delivery to NAWCWD China Lake by September 28, 2026.About Daqscribe SolutionsFounded in 2001, Daqscribe Solutions, LLC develops high-bandwidth data recording, management, and processing platforms for mission-critical space, defense, and commercial operations. Learn more at daqscribe.

Mason Portell

Daqscribe Solutions, LLC

+1 3032207457

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Daqscribe Solutions Awarded $818,944 U.S. Navy Contract for New CARBON100 VPX Recording Systems News Provided By Daqscribe Solutions LLC September 28, 2026, 18:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Military Industry



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