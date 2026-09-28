NEMI Names Kevin Flick CFO To Accelerate AI Adoption In The Physical Economy

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) STAFFORD, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NEMI Names Kevin Flick CFO to Accelerate AI Adoption in the Physical EconomyPrincipal investor and finance operator joins NEMI as the company scales its Physical AI platform, manufacturing footprint and acquisition strategyNEMI, the Physical AI company building the Large Manufacturing Model (LMM), today announced the appointment of Kevin Flick as Chief Financial Officer. Flick brings more than two decades of experience spanning principal investing, capital markets, strategic finance, M&A and operational finance leadership.As CFO, Flick will help lead NEMI's capital formation and acquisition initiatives while strengthening the financial infrastructure required to support the company's growth, in addition to overseeing his broader finance responsibilities.“AI is opening a significant opportunity to rethink how physical products are designed and manufactured. At the same time, U.S. reshoring is creating demand for more capable, flexible manufacturing. Kevin will help us pursue that opportunity globally – expanding our capabilities through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, while allocating capital with discipline,” said Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NEMI.Flick said,“I joined NEMI because I believe we are at the beginning of a major investment cycle: applying AI to the physical economy – factories, machines and manufacturing. The opportunity is ultimately economic: higher productivity, stronger margins, greater capital efficiency and greater enterprise value.The entry of Jeff Bezos and Vik Bajaj into this arena through Prometheus is a powerful signal that AI's next major frontier may extend beyond software and into the physical world. I believe in NEMI's team, and I am grateful to join the company and help translate this opportunity into durable value for investors.”Flick has helped raise more than $5 billion of capital across private equity funds and operating companies during his investing and operating career.He has also served as a senior finance executive in two startup and turnaround situations that ultimately created more than $2 billion in aggregate enterprise value through acquisitions, organic growth, capital formation and operational execution.Flick's career includes Goldman Sachs, Hicks Muse and Ernst & Young Transaction Advisory, followed by senior finance and operating roles across private-equity-backed businesses and NASDAQ-, NYSE- and TSX-listed companies.About NEMINEMI is a Physical AI company building the Large Manufacturing Model (LMM), an integrated AI system designed to connect and automate the physical product lifecycle – from concept and engineering through production, quality, delivery and continuous improvement.NEMI's ambition is to do for hardware what large language models did for software.NEMI deploys the LMM in its own factories, serving enterprise customers across aerospace, defense and automotive. Greater automation improves cost, quality and speed, helping NEMI win more business. Each new manufacturing program generates data that strengthens the LMM and enables further automation, creating a compounding cycle of manufacturing, learning and growth.

Elanchezhian Muthuramakrishnan

Nemi Corp

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NEMI Names Kevin Flick CFO to Accelerate AI Adoption in the Physical Economy News Provided By Nemi Corp September 28, 2026, 18:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional



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