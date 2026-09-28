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Zurich Voters Back Stricter Skyscraper Regulations

Zurich Voters Back Stricter Skyscraper Regulations


2026-09-28 02:31:53
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Voters in Zurich have backed stricter regulations for high-rise buildings and a reduction in the areas designated for tower developments. The measures form part of a partial revision of the city's building and zoning code (BZO) approved on Sunday. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Zurich voters back stricter skyscraper regulations This content was published on September 28, 2026 - 10:06 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Italiano it Votazioni: Zurigo, norme più severe per i grattacieli Original Read more: Votazioni: Zurigo, norme più severe per i gratta

There are currently around 300 buildings in the city that are over 25 metres tall. The city council's initial proposal was to keep the total area allocated to residential towers virtually unchanged. However, it intended to reduce the zones for buildings up to 80 metres and introduce new areas for those up to 60 metres, as well as expanding those for buildings between 25 and 40 metres.

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