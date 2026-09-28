Zurich Voters Back Stricter Skyscraper Regulations
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Italiano
it
Votazioni: Zurigo, norme più severe per i grattacieli
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Read more: Votazioni: Zurigo, norme più severe per i gratta
There are currently around 300 buildings in the city that are over 25 metres tall. The city council's initial proposal was to keep the total area allocated to residential towers virtually unchanged. However, it intended to reduce the zones for buildings up to 80 metres and introduce new areas for those up to 60 metres, as well as expanding those for buildings between 25 and 40 metres.More More Swiss oddities A 260-metre skyscraper in Zermatt?
This content was published on Nov 29, 2025 A hotelier-designer-artist dreams of building a 62-storey residential tower in the Valais resort by 2034. Visionary or too much?Read more: A 260-metre skyscraper in Zer
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