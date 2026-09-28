Swiss Papers: Neutrality Vote A 'Total Defeat' For People's Party
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Italiano
it
Neutralità,“una sconfitta totale” per l'UDC, rassegna stampa
Original
Read more: Neutralità,“una sconfitta totale” per l'UDC, rassegna s
Русский
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Как швейцарская пресса оценивает референдум о нейтралитете
Read more: Как швейцарская пресса оценивает референдум о нейтрал
The 70% of votes against the initiative is“a final verdict for those who were aiming for strict neutrality as an end in itself”, said the Corriere del Ticino in an editorial. The clear result also represents“an endorsement of the policy” of parliament and the government. The initiative, it says,“was a total defeat, which precludes any serious chance of a revival”.
“A verdict with no appeal,” is how the La Regione described Sunday's resounding result. On Sunday, 70.2% rejected the“neutrality initiative”. The Ticino-based newspaper said the result“averts the risk of dogmatising what remains, after all, a mere – albeit important – instrument of Swiss foreign policy: a means, not an end, which as such must be able to continue to be used with the necessary flexibility, depending on the circumstances that arise around the world”.More More Swiss democracy Swiss neutrality and food security initiatives suffer hefty defeat
This content was published on Sep 27, 2026 On Sunday, both proposals were rejected by majorities of over 70%.Read more: Swiss neutrality and food security initiatives suffer hefty d
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