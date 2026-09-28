Français fr Cyberattaque contre la SSR: vol de données de la SRF Original Read more: Cyberattaque contre la SSR: vol de données de l Русский ru Кибератака на SRG SSR: похищены данные сотрудников SRF Read more: Кибератака на SRG SSR: похищены данные сотруднико

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), Swissinfo's parent company, has been targeted by a cyberattack in which data belonging to employees of German-language broadcaster SRF was stolen. So far, there is no indication that sensitive information has been published or misused. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Staff data stolen in cyberattack on Swiss public broadcaster This content was published on September 28, 2026 - 13:42 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The data breach involves contact and organisational details of around 340 current and former SRF staff members, dating from 2020, the SBC said in a statement on Monday. These include names, job titles and professional contact details, as well as some private contact details.

There is currently no indication that personal passwords, financial or banking details, journalistic sources, research data or communications content have been affected. The data mainly relates to staff from the current Information department of the SRF unit.

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