SWISS To Equip Fleet With Starlink High-Speed Internet By 2029
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Swiss rüstet ihre Flotte mit Satelliten-Internet aus
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Read more: Swiss rüstet ihre Flotte mit Satelliten-Interne
The first Airbus A320neo fitted with the new technology has been in scheduled service since Monday, SWISS said. The first flight featuring the internet service was from Zurich to Thessaloniki, Greece. The aircraft, named“Iseltwald”, is the airline's first to offer the service.
The Lufthansa subsidiary plans to fit three further aircraft from the Airbus A320 family with the new internet connection. The technology is then to be gradually rolled out to other aircraft.
SWISS said the internet access is free for passengers in all travel classes. To use it, passengers must log in using a Travel ID or a Miles & More service card number. The service allows passengers to send messages, share photos and use various online services. It is being launched within the Lufthansa Group under the name“Lufthansa Group Wi-Fi powered by Starlink”.More More Digital skills in Switzerland vary greatly
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