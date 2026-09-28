MENAFN - Swissinfo) The two proposals put to the vote on Sunday, which were overwhelmingly rejected by the Swiss electorate as a whole, did not fare any better among the diaspora. On the issue of neutrality, Swiss citizens living abroad voted in a remarkably similar way to the rest of the country. The food security initiative, however, received slightly more support. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: September 27 votes: Swiss Abroad less dismissive of food security initiative This content was published on September 28, 2026 - 14:20 4 minutes

I write original and in-depth data-driven articles using my skills in data analysis and visualisation. I cover a wide array of topics, among which are Switzerland's place in global trade, climate change and demographics. Born and raised in France, I studied international relations in Lyon, then graduated from Lille journalism school in 2011. I have been living in Switzerland since 2012 and worked at RTS for eight years before joining SWI swissinfo in 2020.

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Sunday's votes resulted in both initiatives being rejected by more than 70% of the vote. The neutrality initiative, which sought to enshrine a strict interpretation of neutrality in the constitution, was rejected by 70.2% of voters and by all the cantons.

The vote by Swiss citizens living abroad on this issue was almost exactly the same. In the 12 cantons for which the Federal Statistical Office has detailed figuresExternal link, expatriates rejected the initiative by 70.4%.

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Such a high degree of similarity is rare, notes Agnese Zucca, project manager at the gfs institute.“This sends a clear message of unity regarding what the population wants in terms of neutrality, whether they live in Switzerland or abroad,” she explains.

Zucca is not surprised by the clear rejection by the Swiss Abroad,“which is consistent with the way Swiss citizens living abroad tend to vote on this type of issue relating to foreign and security policy”.

More More Votes Six takeaways from the rejection of the neutrality initiative

This content was published on Sep 27, 2026 The bid to enshrine a stricter form of neutrality in the constitution failed due to doubts about the motives of those behind the proposal.

Read more: Six takeaways from the rejection of the neutrality initi