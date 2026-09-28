Deutsch de Roche setzt am Pharma Day auf Tempo Original Read more: Roche setzt am Pharma Day auf

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche outlined its ambitious future plans, which include greater use of artificial intelligence to ​speed up research and development discovery, at ‌its pharma investor day on Monday. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: AI at heart of Roche's future strategy This content was published on September 28, 2026 - 14:56 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Teresa Graham, head of the pharmaceuticals division, said the Basel-based company had many promising potential blockbusters in its pipeline. While Roche was hit by research setbacks and revenue losses due to expiring patents in 2022, the group has got itself back on track thanks to an ambitious programme, she told attendees at Roche's“Pharma Day” on Monday.

“Our track record since last year's“Pharma Day” underscores our progress. Since then, we have achieved our targets in ten regulatory-relevant trials and advanced six programmes to the regulatory phase, with a further three entering Phase II,” she said.

Roche has up to 20 new active substances that could reach the market by 2030. Some, such as the breast cancer drug giredestrant, have the potential to generate peak sales of more than CHF30 billion ($36 billion).

What's the state of the pipeline?

Roche introduced“The Bar” at the end of 2023 as a new evaluation framework for its research pipeline. Since then, drug candidates have had to meet certain criteria in order to proceed to further development.

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