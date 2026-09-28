Deutsch de Ständerat beginnt Marathondebatte zu umstrittenem EU-Paket Original Read more: Ständerat beginnt Marathondebatte zu umstrittenem EU-

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss senators have begun discussing the new Switzerland–EU package of agreements, known as "Bilaterals III". Following six months of parliamentary deliberations and the involvement of almost all relevant committees, the discussion is set to be a long and lively. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Senate begins marathon debate on Swiss-EU treaty package This content was published on September 28, 2026 - 15:21 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Even before the starting gun was fired, it became clear once again on Monday that the new Swiss-EU bilateral agreements package is a powder keg.

The Social Democratic Party parliamentary group held a press briefing on Monday morning and warned of the potential collapse of the Bilaterals III. It was claimed that certain centre-right Radical-Liberals and Centre Party senators were seeking to bring down the package.

More More Swiss government hands over EU treaty package to parliament

This content was published on Mar 13, 2026 On Friday the government approved the dispatch on the EU treaty package and passed it on to the Federal Assembly.

Read more: Swiss government hands over EU treaty package to parli