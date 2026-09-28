Senate Begins Marathon Debate On Swiss-EU Treaty Package
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Ständerat beginnt Marathondebatte zu umstrittenem EU-Paket
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Read more: Ständerat beginnt Marathondebatte zu umstrittenem EU-
Even before the starting gun was fired, it became clear once again on Monday that the new Swiss-EU bilateral agreements package is a powder keg.
The Social Democratic Party parliamentary group held a press briefing on Monday morning and warned of the potential collapse of the Bilaterals III. It was claimed that certain centre-right Radical-Liberals and Centre Party senators were seeking to bring down the package.More More Swiss government hands over EU treaty package to parliament
This content was published on Mar 13, 2026 On Friday the government approved the dispatch on the EU treaty package and passed it on to the Federal Assembly.Read more: Swiss government hands over EU treaty package to parli
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