Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New US Ambassador Takes Up UN Geneva Post

New US Ambassador Takes Up UN Geneva Post


2026-09-28 02:31:50
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The United States has a new ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, nearly two years after Donald Trump began his second presidency. Todd Steggerda presented his credentials to UN Director-General Tatiana Valovaya on Monday. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: New US ambassador takes up UN Geneva post This content was published on September 28, 2026 - 16:11 1 minute Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Les Etats-Unis retrouvent un ambassadeur à l'ONU à Genève Original Read more: Les Etats-Unis retrouvent un ambassadeur à l'ONU à Ge

Steggerda, a lawyer and former military pilot, has made clear that he has come to Geneva to ensure that international organisations better reflect US interests. He arrived in Geneva one week ago and was previously in charge of government investigations for a major international law firm.

More More International Geneva The future of International Geneva lies in New York

This content was published on Sep 23, 2026 Geneva is often described as the“engine room” of the multilateral system but it depends on the political decisions taken at the UN headquarters in New York.

Read more: The future of International Geneva lies in New

MENAFN28092026000210011054ID1111727997



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search