New US Ambassador Takes Up UN Geneva Post
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Les Etats-Unis retrouvent un ambassadeur à l'ONU à Genève
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Read more: Les Etats-Unis retrouvent un ambassadeur à l'ONU à Ge
Steggerda, a lawyer and former military pilot, has made clear that he has come to Geneva to ensure that international organisations better reflect US interests. He arrived in Geneva one week ago and was previously in charge of government investigations for a major international law firm.More More International Geneva The future of International Geneva lies in New York
This content was published on Sep 23, 2026 Geneva is often described as the“engine room” of the multilateral system but it depends on the political decisions taken at the UN headquarters in New York.Read more: The future of International Geneva lies in New
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