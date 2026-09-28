Deutsch de Stadt Zürich gibt Gas beim Tausch von Asphalt gegen Bäume Original Read more: Stadt Zürich gibt Gas beim Tausch von Asphalt gegen B

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Zurich has completed a third of its greening target in the first year of a local environmental initiative, while also recording early success in dedicating more road space to pedestrians, cyclists and public transport. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Zurich steps up efforts to replace asphalt with trees This content was published on September 28, 2026 - 16:57 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Following the adoption of the Future Initiative and the Clean Air Initiative in September 2024, Zurich councillor Simone Brander gave an initial positive assessment of progress on Monday.

After just one year, one-third of the targets for greening and 8.3% of the targets for expanding eco-friendly transport have already been met. By 2035, the city hopes to redevelop a total of 600,000 square metres of land. The city will report on the implementation of the scheme on an annual basis.

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