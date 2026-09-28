Zurich Steps Up Efforts To Replace Asphalt With Trees
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Stadt Zürich gibt Gas beim Tausch von Asphalt gegen Bäume
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Following the adoption of the Future Initiative and the Clean Air Initiative in September 2024, Zurich councillor Simone Brander gave an initial positive assessment of progress on Monday.
After just one year, one-third of the targets for greening and 8.3% of the targets for expanding eco-friendly transport have already been met. By 2035, the city hopes to redevelop a total of 600,000 square metres of land. The city will report on the implementation of the scheme on an annual basis.More More Climate adaptation More trees to combat heat islands: the 3-30-300 rule for more liveable cities
This content was published on Sep 11, 2026 Heat islands are overheating cities. Yet only 13.5% of Europeans live in neighbourhoods with sufficient trees and green spaces.Read more: More trees to combat heat islands: the 3-30-300 rule for more liveable c
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