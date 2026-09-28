Eritrea: Training On Implementation Of Small And Productive Farm Plots

Training on implementation of small and productive farm plots with a view to boost agricultural production was organized to farmers in Teseney sub-zone.

The theoretical and practical training was provided based on the small and productive farm plots being carried out by exemplary farmers in Ali-Gidir in Teseney sub-zone.

Mr. Andmariam Amlesom, plant development expert, noting that abundant agricultural produce could be collected for small and productive farm plots, called on the farmers to introduce the system in their agricultural activities.

Indicating that water and conservation activities, as well as applying organic fertilizer and improved seeds have significant contribution in boosting agricultural production, the agricultural experts called for reinforced role of farmers and administrations in its implementation.

The experts also called on farmers to develop fruit and vegetable production, as well as poultry and dairy farming, through the program.

The farmers on their part expressed readiness to introduce the system in their agricultural activities and play due part in the successful implementation of the program.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.