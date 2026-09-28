Uganda: Minister Hails Speaker Oboth On Raising Repute Of 12Th Parliament

Internal Affairs Minister Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu has praised Speaker Jacob Marksons Oboth for his record as a State Attorney and for leading what he called a reputable 12th Parliament.

Kamuntu, who is also MP for Sheema South, said this on Saturday, 26 September 2026, during the celebrations to mark the Oak Jubilee (80 years) of Mushanga Catholic Parish in the Archdiocese of Mbarara.

Oboth who was chief guest, representing Vice President H.E. Jessica Alupo, once worked as a State Attorney before joining elective politics.

Kamuntu said he had known Oboth long before he became Speaker, having worked closely with him when Oboth chaired Parliament's Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee and Kamuntu was Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

"He was a friend. He is a professionally trained lawyer, here and in the USA," Kamuntu said.

During the occasion which also marked the ordination of two priests, Rev. Fr. Marius Akoromwiguru and Rev. Fr. Felix Twinomugisha Archbishop Lambert Bainomugisha, Kamuntu spoke to Oboth's excellent work as Chairperson of the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs during the 10th Parliament.

"He helped me a lot. We passed the Administration of Judiciary Bill. It was hard. We passed the electoral reforms bill. It was difficult, but if I didn't have him, I would have failed as minister," he said.

Kamuntu further said that the Speaker was a man of faith, saying Oboth was the only parliamentary candidate in Uganda endorsed by the entire House of Bishops.

The minister said Parliament's reputation was rising under Oboth, and credited the Speaker's humour with calming tense moments in the House.

"Even when Parliament is about to boil, when he speaks, we all laugh it off and focus. He is an asset," he said.

He added that the whole world is looking at him and that the National Resistance Movement government has complete confidence and trust in his leadership.

In his remarks, Oboth thanked the people of Mushanga for hosting him on his first visit to Greater Bushenyi as Speaker, and the parish leadership for health centres, schools and agricultural projects that have changed lives in Sheema and beyond.

He commended Sheema voters for electing "very good" legislators, whom he ranked among the most hardworking and active MPs in the first session. He named Hon. Adrine Katusiime Mwebesa (NRM, Sheema district woman representative), Hon. Dickson Kateshumbwa (NRM, Sheema Municipality) and Prof. Kamuntu.

Reading the Vice President's speech, Oboth relayed Alupo's congratulations to the Archdiocese of Mbarara and the Christians of Mushanga Parish.

She described the Church as an important partner in national development, noting that faith-based institutions have contributed immensely to education, healthcare, social welfare, peacebuilding and moral formation, often setting up schools and health facilities before government services were available.

She congratulated Archbishop Bainomugisha for his pastoral leadership, as well as Rev. Fr. Genensio Niwagira, the organising committee, clergy, laity and all Christians of Mushanga Parish for making the jubilee possible.

Alupo said government remains committed to raising household incomes and creating wealth and employment.

"However, Government cannot achieve these aspirations alone. We need the continued partnership of religious institutions, cultural leaders, the private sector, development partners and individual citizens," she said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.