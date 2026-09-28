Punjab Govt Responsible For Violence In Lovely Professional University, Says BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 28 (IANS) Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Anil Sareen on Monday condemned the unpleasant incidents that took place at the Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar.

Sareen held the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led state government responsible for the incident.

He said that people who had come from outside, carrying weapons, entered the university premises and attempted to enter the girls' hostels and misbehaved.

He questioned who these people were who vandalised and indulged in arson at the university in the presence of the police.

He added that students studying at the university could never set fire to their own classrooms and laboratories.

Sareen said the level of the Punjab government had fallen so low that if one of its Rajya Sabha members, upset over the party's policies and corruption, joined another political party, adding that such politics was played against him.

Questioning the law and order situation in the state, Sareen said that people who had come from outside were able to set the university on fire and leave, while the Punjab Police remained mere spectators.

"No steps were taken to ensure the safety of the students studying at the university, which is a matter of serious concern," he added.

Sareen demanded a high-level and impartial investigation into the matter and strict action against those responsible.

Meanwhile, Lovely Professional University blamed the entry of outsiders for the violence on its campus, which witnessed protests, vandalism and arson amid unrest among students.

The university said that it was taking steps to strengthen security and maintain peace on the campus following the incident.

The university's claim comes amid allegations by students that outsiders were involved in vandalism and arson during the unrest.

However, the role of alleged outsiders and the circumstances leading to the violence are subject to investigation.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav visited the campus amid tension following violent student protests over the past two days.

The visit comes after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann directed the DGP to visit the university and take stock of the situation following incidents of violence, vandalism and three police vehicles being set on fire during student protests.