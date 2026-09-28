Seara Generates USD 500M In Middle East Revenue

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo - At a food trade show in Saudi Arabia this week, Brazilian meatpacker JBS said its Seara brand generates USD 500 million in annual revenue in the Middle East. The company said Seara's brand recognition in the region has surged, according to an Ipsos poll, rising from 22% in 2022 to 92% last year, when the USD 500 million in revenue was recorded.

Seara said the figure reflects the scale it has achieved in the region through a combination of local production and the distribution of products developed to suit consumers' habits and preferences. JBS has a diversified product portfolio, including chicken, pork, beef, lamb, fish and plant-based meats, while Seara is one of the company's best-known brands for its chicken products.

Seara has three plants in the Middle East, two in Saudi Arabia and one in the United Arab Emirates, and the region continues to receive investments. In Saudi Arabia, the Jeddah plant, which has been operating since 2025, is part of JBS's USD 85 million investment plan in the country, the company said. The facility is expected to double production and reach 30,000 metric tons by the end of 2026. In addition to serving the Saudi market, the plant supplies countries including Kuwait, Oman and the UAE.

In Saudi Arabia, Seara is taking part in the Saudi Food Show in Jeddah from Sunday (27) through Tuesday (29), where it is unveiling a new visual identity for the Middle East. According to JBS, the new packaging reinforces Seara's signature orange and adopts a visual hierarchy designed to make it easier to identify different product categories on store shelves. The use of the tagline“The quality will surprise you” will reinforce product quality as one of the pillars of the brand's positioning in the region.

“The Middle East is a market we have known for more than 30 years, where we have built a significant business for Seara. Producing locally brings us closer to consumers and allows us to develop products that are more closely aligned with their habits and preferences. The Saudi Food Show is an opportunity to stay close to customers and partners and continue developing this business,” said William Barbosa, CEO of Seara Middle East and North Africa (MENA), in a statement.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/JBS

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