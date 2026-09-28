Tiruchi To Get Multi-Modal Logistics Hub To Support Regional Trade, Industrial Growth

MENAFN - KNN India)The Tamil Nadu government has begun identifying land for setting up an inland container depot, or multi-modal logistics hub, in Tiruchi to support trade and industrial activity in the region.

TIDCO Tasked With Preparing Project Report

The move follows Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's recent announcement in the State Assembly that the government would undertake a detailed study on establishing the facility, following demands from local industry and Tiruchi MP Durai Vaiko.

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has been tasked with preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR), reported The Hindu.

Logistics Hub To Include Cargo, Warehousing Facilities

The proposed facility is expected to include container handling, warehousing, cold-chain and temperature-controlled facilities, cargo terminals, consolidation and distribution hubs, and customs clearance services.

15-20 Acres Sought Along National Highways

Revenue officials are looking for 15-20 acres of land, preferably along national highways to ensure connectivity.

A site at the SIPCOT industrial park near Manapparai on the Tiruchi-Dindigul Highway and another at Tiruverumbur have been shortlisted, while land at Panjapur on the Tiruchi-Madurai Highway is also under consideration.

SIPCOT Site Emerges As Potential Location

Officials said the SIPCOT site is emerging as a potential location due to its connectivity with major highways, the airport and railway station, besides the availability of vacant plots.

Around 30 companies have reportedly been allotted land at the industrial park, with some already having commenced production.

(KNN Bureau)