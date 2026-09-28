Textiles Ministry Targets 5,000-10,000 New Exporters In 2-3 Years

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Textiles is working to identify 5,000-10,000 new exporters from districts across India over the next two to three years as part of efforts to increase the country's share in the global textile market.

The ministry is working with state governments to implement district-level export road maps aimed at turning production centres into export hubs through better infrastructure, market linkages, local planning and institutional support.

Focus On Champion And Aspirational Districts

“In this journey, 100 aspirational districts and the bottom 25 districts among the champion districts will be crucial,” an official told The Economic Times. The initiative will focus on 100 champion districts and 100 aspirational districts identified to strengthen India's position in global textile trade, according to officials.

Champion districts have relatively high exports and established textile ecosystems, while aspirational districts have a smaller export base but significant potential in areas such as handloom, handicrafts, apparel, cotton textiles, man-made fibres, home textiles and traditional textile clusters.

Aspirational districts include Bhagalpur in Bihar, Junagadh in Gujarat, Yamunanagar in Haryana, Kozhikode in Kerala and Nanded in Maharashtra. Around 530 districts currently participate in textile exports.

The districts have prepared export road maps based on their local requirements, while the Centre is working with states to facilitate their implementation.

Capacity Building For Potential Exporters

The ministry plans to support potential exporters and businesses that export irregularly through capacity-building programmes, while also sharing information on global market conditions and export practices with states and districts.

District-level proposals include support for sustainable production, machinery upgrades and export facilitation centres to strengthen the capacity of local businesses.

The official said districts have also sought facilitation centres to help exporters understand international market trends and consumer preferences, as well as market-promotion support to showcase their products overseas.

MSME Export Potential

The initiative could provide a wider export pathway for textile MSMEs and traditional clusters that have production capabilities but limited experience in international markets. Support for technology upgrades, market intelligence, branding and export facilitation could help smaller firms meet overseas buyer requirements and diversify their markets.

However, the effectiveness of the programme will depend on how quickly district-level road maps translate into infrastructure, market access and practical support for potential exporters.

(KNN Bureau)