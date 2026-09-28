CM Yogi Seeks Faster UP Budget Utilisation, Sets 70% Approval And 60% Spending Targets In Two Months

MENAFN - KNN India)Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed state departments to speed up financial approvals and improve budget utilisation, setting a target of achieving 70 per cent of financial approvals and 60 per cent utilisation of allocated funds within the next two months.

Chairing a review meeting with UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Sunday, Yogi said the first half of FY 2026-27 was nearing completion and departments with slow spending must accelerate expenditure to ensure that funds allocated for public welfare schemes and government programmes are deployed on time, TOI reported.

He said the purpose of the budget was not limited to allocation of funds but also their timely utilisation so that the intended benefits reach people.

Review Of Departmental Spending

The chief minister directed the finance minister to hold regular reviews with departmental ministers and identify policy, procedural and technical issues delaying approvals and expenditure. Senior Finance Department officials were asked to closely monitor progress and submit periodic reports to the Chief Minister's Office.

Yogi reviewed financial performance and expenditure across 30 major departments. Officials said the state's FY 2026-27 budget stands at Rs 9,99,056.48 crore, Rs 1,58,474.15 crore higher than the previous year's allocation. Of the total outlay, Rs 5,01,957.09 crore has been earmarked for development programmes.

Financial approvals worth Rs 5,15,918.44 crore, or 51.6 per cent of the total budget, have been issued, while actual expenditure has reached Rs 2,83,870.11 crore.

Focus On Rural Economy And MSMEs

Yogi also stressed measures to strengthen the rural economy, directing officials to improve the credit-deposit ratio and ensure that eligible farmers receive Kisan Credit Card benefits through village-wise and farmer-wise mapping and stronger banking linkages.

For the MSME sector, he directed the department to step up branding and marketing of GI-tagged products in domestic and international markets. The move is aimed at improving the visibility and market reach of locally produced goods and supporting local enterprises.

Push For Centrally Sponsored Schemes

Reviewing centrally sponsored schemes, the chief minister asked departments to coordinate closely with the Union government and engage directly with central ministers to secure pending approvals.

He said accountability would be fixed for delays, poor execution and ineffective utilisation of available funds, while stressing that there would be no compromise on quality or implementation timelines.

(KNN Bureau)