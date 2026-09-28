UP Targets 2.5-Fold Rise In Annual Exports To Rs 5 Lakh Crore By 2030: Piyush Goyal

MENAFN - KNN India)Uttar Pradesh is targeting an increase in annual exports from around Rs 2 lakh crore currently to Rs 5 lakh crore by 2030, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said at the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida.

Goyal said higher exports, increased investment and wider access to global markets would support Uttar Pradesh's objective of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy.

FTAs To Expand Global Market Access

He highlighted that with India expanding market access through Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), entrepreneurs in Uttar Pradesh will have greater opportunities to enter international markets, ANI reported.

The minister noted that the state has emerged as an investment destination, supported by industrial policies and government schemes, with companies across sectors investing and creating employment opportunities.

Goyal identified higher exports, international investment, tourism and stronger global recognition for products and brands from Uttar Pradesh as key areas for the state's next phase of economic growth.

Infrastructure And High-Tech Sectors

He highlighted the development of expressways, airports and industrial parks, along with expanding capacity in defence, semiconductors, electronics and other high-technology sectors.

Goyal also cited the expansion of a robotics manufacturing facility in Greater Noida as an example of the state's growing technology ecosystem.

Goyal said large international trade events can provide businesses with direct access to overseas markets and help Uttar Pradesh's products, food and services reach a wider global customer base.

The trade show saw participation from six partner countries, along with international delegates, exhibitors and buyer-seller meetings.

Focus On MSMEs And Local Brands

For Uttar Pradesh's MSMEs and other businesses, greater participation in global markets could create opportunities to expand exports and integrate with international value chains, particularly as new trade agreements reduce market-access barriers.

Goyal called for greater participation from the trade and industrial community and closer coordination between the Centre, state government, businesses, citizens and youth to support the state's export and economic growth targets.

(KNN Bureau)

