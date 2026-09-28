European Patent Office Upholds Carbon Dual-Cure 3D Printing Patent

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Carbon, a specialist in 3D printing technology, has announced that a Board of Appeal of the European Patent Office (EPO) has rejected a competitor's challenge to one of Carbon's foundational dual cure patents, upholding the broadest claim of Carbon's European Patent No. 3158400.

The decision affirms the earlier EPO Opposition Division decision maintaining claim 1 and restores additional dependent claims that had been removed during the original opposition proceeding.

Carbon's dual-cure technology, which enjoys worldwide patent protection and is used by top brands across the globe, has revolutionized the production of 3D printed additive manufacturing products.

By combining light-based printing with a secondary thermal curing reaction, Carbon's technology can produce parts with properties tailored to the application needs including parts having engineering-grade strength, elasticity, durability, and temperature resistance.

This unique patented innovation supports critical end-use production applications in automotive, dental, medical, and consumer products.

Philip DeSimone, CEO of Carbon, says:“This decision confirms the strength and breadth of the innovation that is foundational to Carbon's platform.

“Dual-cure chemistry enables the production of high-performance end-use products that previously were difficult or impractical to produce with other 3D printing technologies. We will continue to invest in and protect our innovations as we advance digital manufacturing.”

Carbon was represented in the proceedings by Mairi Rudkin and Donald McNab of Marks & Clerk, and is globally represented in patent prosecution matters by Myers Bigel and in patent litigation matters by Kathi Vidal and Dustin Edwards of Winston Taylor.