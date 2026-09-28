MENAFN - USA Art News) More thanago,initiated a program that transformed theinto a hub for artists and craftspeople, a tradition that continues at the now-iconic museum. Ascending to the throne inamidstpolitical turmoil, poor sanitation, and extreme poverty,is credited with revitalizing the city, earning him the moniker“Good King Henry.” A central component of his restoration efforts involved promoting the arts.

The Louvre Palace, then known as the Louvre Castle, had served as a royal residence for over two centuries before Henry IV expanded it with the Grande Galerie wing, which began construction in 1559.

In 1608, Henry IV issued a royal decree that allowed hundreds of artisans to reside and work in apartments and studios built on the palace's ground floor. This arrangement designated these craftsmen, including artists, horologists, globe makers, tapestry makers, goldsmiths, and sculptors, as“crown servants.” This status liberated them from the stringent regulations of the French guild system, which dictated their workplaces and the number of apprentices they could employ.

The king's edict also aimed to establish“a nursery of workmen from which, through apprenticeship to such good masters, many will emerge who will afterwards spread throughout our Kingdom... [and] teach what they know of the finest of their art,” according to his decree. This initiative laid the foundation for Paris to become a leading European cultural capital for the subsequent five centuries.

During his 21-year reign, Henry IV housed his extensive personal art collection on the upper floors of the Louvre's Grande Galerie, allowing the resident artists to copy the works. When the Louvre opened to the public during the French Revolution, visiting artists were granted a free easel and permission to replicate pieces from the collection.

The practice of artists copying from the Louvre's historical masterpieces persists today, though it requires a permit. Aspiring copyists may face a wait of several years for one of the approximately 250 spaces available annually. Copyists are permitted to work for up to three months, and their finished paintings undergo strict examination by Louvre officials before receiving an official stamp of approval. To prevent these duplicates from being mistaken for forgeries, measures are implemented, such as ensuring canvases are one-fifth larger or smaller than the originals.

While becoming a Louvre copyist today no longer grants an apartment within the historic building, participants still receive a free easel and join a renowned tradition that includes artists like Edgar Degas and Marc Chagall. Artist Paul Cézanne once stated:“The Louvre is the book from which we learn to read.”

The Sotheby's Institute, which has educated arts professionals for 50 years and boasts more than 8,000 alumni globally, provides further context for this historical impact.

We previously reported:

A new exhibition at the Grand Palais in Paris explores Paul Cézanne's profound and enduring influence on artists from his lifetime through subsequent

Source: Artnet News