Whitney Museum Union Sets October 5 Strike Date
Earlier this month, the Whitney union, part of UAW Local 2110, voted to authorize strike action in conjunction with unions at the Brooklyn Museum and the American Folk Art Museum. The inaugural three-year contract between the Whitney and its unionized staff expired in June of this year.
During the initial agreement, the wage floor for entry-level employees at the Whitney increased from $17 to $24 an hour. The previous contract also included clauses for enhanced job security, expanded professional development, revised benefits contributions, and more comprehensive environmental safety measures. For the current negotiations, staff are advocating for the museum to establish a base salary for full-time employees that aligns with the estimated cost of sustainable living for a single, childless adult in New York City. A report on the cost of living published by City Hall earlier this year calculated this minimum figure to be approximately $71,000.
Source: Hyperallergic
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