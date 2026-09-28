Whitney Museum Union Sets October 5 Strike Date

MENAFN - USA Art News) Unionized staff at theare preparing for a strike beginning, if a new contract agreement is not reached. The union's deadline coincides with the preview week for a major retrospective of late Pop artist, which opens to the public on

Earlier this month, the Whitney union, part of UAW Local 2110, voted to authorize strike action in conjunction with unions at the Brooklyn Museum and the American Folk Art Museum. The inaugural three-year contract between the Whitney and its unionized staff expired in June of this year.

During the initial agreement, the wage floor for entry-level employees at the Whitney increased from $17 to $24 an hour. The previous contract also included clauses for enhanced job security, expanded professional development, revised benefits contributions, and more comprehensive environmental safety measures. For the current negotiations, staff are advocating for the museum to establish a base salary for full-time employees that aligns with the estimated cost of sustainable living for a single, childless adult in New York City. A report on the cost of living published by City Hall earlier this year calculated this minimum figure to be approximately $71,000.

Source: Hyperallergic