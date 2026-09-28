Investornewsbreaks Trugolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG) Provides Update On Polymath Acquisition, Corporate Developments

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) TruGolf (NASDAQ: TRUG) provided a summary of recent corporate developments as it advances its previously announced acquisition of Polymath Research Inc. (“Polymath”), a developer of institutional-grade infrastructure for regulated digital securities and tokenized real-world assets. TruGolf entered into an agreement Aug. 18 to acquire Polymath, including its tokenization platform and purpose-built Layer-1 blockchain, Polymesh. Recent developments include the appointment of Chairman Brenner Adams as interim CEO and Jay Heller to the board, plans for TruGolf Links and Polymath to develop tokenized equipment leasing and fractional franchise ownership opportunities targeted for the first quarter of 2027, and Polymath partnerships with the Tokenized Asset Foundation and High Ridge Trust.

TruGolf also announced the first installation of TruGolf RANGE in New Albany, Indiana, allowing up to five players to practice simultaneously on a single screen with analytics including slow-motion replay, ball-flight data and integrated artificial intelligence analysis. Separately, the company announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its Class A common stock, effective Sept. 29, 2026, with the shares to trade under new CUSIP number 243733607.

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About TruGolf

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology – because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games (“Links”), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform, E6 CONNECT, to connect golfers around the world. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TRUG are available in the company's newsroom at

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