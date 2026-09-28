Investornewsbreaks Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) Completes 2026 Environmental Baseline Field Program At Jameson Land Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Greenland Energy (NASDAQ: GLND) confirmed the successful completion of its 2026 environmental baseline field program at the Jameson Land Project in East Greenland, advancing the permitting process toward exploration drilling. Greenland's Ministry of Business and Mineral Resources issued field activity approvals Aug. 19 to license holder White Flame Energy A/S for work through Sept. 30, including soil and freshwater sampling, vegetation and habitat studies and wildlife and bird monitoring across the project area. The surveys build on previous environmental work and provide additional baseline data for the ongoing Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”) and permitting process. The field program was conducted by environmental consultants with support from Greenland-focused geoscientists and local hunters employed as wildlife safety guards.

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About Greenland Energy Company

Greenland Energy Company is an exploration stage oil and gas company focused on responsibly exploring and seeking to develop Greenland's hydrocarbon resources, with an emphasis on the Jameson Land Basin in East Greenland. The Company's primary mission is to unlock the frontier hydrocarbon potential of the Jameson Land Basin, an approximately 2 million acre onshore licensed area, through the application of modern exploration technologies. The Company is advancing preparations for future exploration activity in the region.

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