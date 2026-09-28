Investornewsbreaks Roth Capital Partners To Host Inaugural Emerging Nuclear Technology Conference Oct. 1

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Roth Capital Partners will host its Inaugural Emerging Nuclear Technology Conference on Oct. 1 at 1 Hotel Central Park in New York City. The invitation-only event will connect institutional investors with public and private companies across the emerging nuclear ecosystem, including uranium mining and the fuel cycle, next-generation reactors, used-fuel management and fusion. The program will feature a keynote address from NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) Founder, Executive Chairman and President Jay Yu, one-on-one and small-group meetings and a working-lunch panel and fireside chat moderated by ROTH Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst – Sustainability Craig Irwin.

The published company list as of Sept. 27 includes 13 public and private companies, among them Anfield Energy Inc., Centrus Energy Corp., Deep Fission, Inc., Denison Mines Corp., Hadron Energy, Inc., NANO Nuclear Energy Inc., TAE Technologies, Inc., Terra Innovatum Global N.V. and Terrestrial Energy Inc. Registration is by invitation only and subject to approval.

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About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Its full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the United States.

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