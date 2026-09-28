Taiwan Expo USA 2026 Concludes In Dallas, Generating US$96.5 Million In Potential Procurement Value And Deepening U.S.-Taiwan Industrial Partnership

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From the forum stage to buyer meetings, 155 exhibitors and 500+ U.S. companies forged new business connections across key industries.

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiwan Expo USA 2026 welcomed 9,100 visitors during its three-day run concluding September 26 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. The Expo featured 155 exhibitors and drew more than 500 U.S. companies, generating an estimated US$96.5 million in potential procurement value through its business matchmaking program across AI, advanced manufacturing, energy, mobility, healthcare, and resilient infrastructure. Under the theme“Ignite the Future,” the Expo spanned eight exhibition zones, bringing product demonstrations, industry dialogue, and business matchmaking together in one venue.

"This year's Expo shows how quickly the U.S.-Taiwan collaboration is accelerating," said James C. F. Huang, Chairman of TAITRA. "Across AI, manufacturing, energy, and mobility, we are seeing partnerships form faster, scale faster, and create real industrial impact. Taiwan Expo USA is where those connections turn into long-term opportunities."

Industry Forum Sets the Agenda for U.S. – Taiwan Collaboration

The Taiwan–U.S. Industry Collaboration Forum served as the centerpiece of the 2026 Expo, convening policymakers, technology executives, and regional leaders from Delta Electronics (Americas), Dell Technologies, ARM, Foxconn North America, and Dallas EDC, among others.

Forum sessions explored trusted AI ecosystems, intelligent manufacturing, resilient supply chains, and regional industrial deployment. Key sessions included:



Trusted AI Ecosystem: A Strategic Blueprint for U.S.–Taiwan Partnership

Strengthening the U.S.–Taiwan Partnership amid the Growth of America's AI Industry U.S.–Taiwan Cluster Collaboration: State Support & Industrial Deployment



The Forum underscored shared priorities across both economies: accelerating AI adoption, expanding advanced manufacturing capacity, and building resilient, future-ready industrial ecosystems.

Business Matchmaking Expands Commercial Pathways

The Business Matchmaking Program connected qualified U.S. buyers with Taiwanese suppliers through structured business meetings during the Expo, generating potential procurement value estimated at US$96.5 million.

“In the past, sourcing Taiwanese energy suppliers required multiple trips to Taiwan, costing significant time and resources,” said an executive from a next-generation digital and energy infrastructure firm.“Taiwan Expo USA brought key suppliers together under one roof with curated matchmaking. It allowed us to connect with pre-qualified partners and conduct high-value discussions efficiently, saving us both time and international travel costs.”

Innovation on the Show Floor

Live demonstrations gave visitors and prospective partners a closer look at Taiwanese technologies and their potential applications:



NEXCOM's MARS400 T10 Safety-Centric Humanoid Robot Controller drew strong interest from buyers. Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Thor, it combines AI, motion control, and safety in one platform, helping developers build more compact humanoid robots with smoother, more lifelike movement and longer operating time.

MICROIP (AQLS Inc.), making its Taiwan Expo USA debut, drew sustained buyer interest in its autonomous drone navigation platform.

Aeolus Robotics Taiwan's AeoBot became one of the Expo's most-photographed exhibits as visitors gathered to watch live demonstrations of its dual-arm, cross-sensory capabilities.

In Smart Energy, Recharge Power's presence reflected Taiwan's growing investment in Texas' renewable energy ecosystem. The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion featured 61 award-winning Taiwanese innovations from 21 Taiwanese companies and offered visitors hands-on product experiences.



The event also delivered tangible business results for U.S. buyers. A representative from a general contracting and diversified business services company successfully connected with over a dozen Taiwanese suppliers across the energy and power sectors. Expressing high satisfaction with the matchmaking, the representative highlighted that quality outweighs price in their procurement decisions – a key strength of Taiwanese manufacturers. Follow-up discussions are already underway via email and virtual meetings to iron out collaboration details.

Cultural Programming Brings Taiwan to Dallas

The Expo opened September 24 with a performance by Taiwan's renowned FOCASA Circus, followed by remarks from senior leaders from Taiwan, the United States, and Texas. Visitors enjoyed Taiwanese food, Mid-Autumn Festival programming, live performances, esports challenges, and family-friendly activities throughout the three-day event.

A Breakthrough Year for U.S.–Taiwan Collaboration

More than 80% of exhibitors were new to Taiwan Expo USA, bringing fresh technologies and potential suppliers into conversations with U.S. companies. The forum connected those exchanges to larger priorities in AI deployment, manufacturing capacity, and supply chain resilience, while matchmaking created opportunities for follow-up after the event.

Looking Ahead

MOEA is working to help Taiwanese supply chain companies establish long-term operations in the United States. In May 2026, MOEA signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association (TEEMA) to jointly develop overseas industrial clusters, and is now surveying suitable U.S. sites. Cluster locations will be announced once planning is complete.

"Selecting an industrial site is only the first step," said William Liu, Director General, International Trade Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs. "For an industrial cluster to develop over the long term, Taiwanese companies must not only support one another within the cluster but also build partnerships with U.S. companies outside it, connecting with customers, suppliers, technology and service providers, and professionals to become an integral part of the U.S. market."

Taiwan Expo USA 2026 Organizers

About MOEA

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) is Taiwan's leading agency responsible for advancing industrial innovation, international trade, and economic development. As a key organizer of Taiwan Expo USA 2026, MOEA brings together pioneering companies, cultural showcases, and strategic technologies to foster stronger U.S.–Taiwan collaboration. Through this free and public platform, MOEA underscores Taiwan's commitment to open exchange, global partnerships, and leadership in sectors such as smart manufacturing, green energy, and digital innovation.

About TITA

The International Trade Administration (TITA) is the administrative agency of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) of Taiwan and is responsible for a wide variety of international trade activities including planning trade policies, engaging in international trade cooperation, participating in the activities of international economic and trade organizations, promoting and implementing economic and trade agreements, and protocols for foreign trade delegations. Visit .

Implemented by TAITRA

About TAITRA

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost non-profit, semi-governmental trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, TAITRA is jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations. TAITRA boasts a well-coordinated trade promotion and information network of over 1,200 trained specialists stationed throughout its Taipei headquarters and 60 branches worldwide.

Media Contact

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