Action Home Services Inc. Recognized Among Top Pool Installation Companies In Toronto

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading the Way in Transforming Backyards Across the GTA

Richmond Hill, ONTARIO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Action Home Services Inc., a renowned name in landscaping and outdoor construction, has been spotlighted by Toronto Today as one of the top five pool installation companies in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). This recognition underscores the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in creating dream backyards for its clients.







AHS swimming pool project

With over a decade of experience and more than 6,000 projects completed, Action Home Services Inc. has established itself as a leader in the industry. The company boasts a team of over 100 professionals, including in-house designers and construction crews, who work tirelessly to deliver comprehensive solutions from design and permits to construction and finishing.

The company's 12,000-square-foot outdoor showroom serves as a testament to its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. Action Home Services Inc. has garnered numerous accolades, including 13 HomeStars Awards, 20 Landscape Ontario Awards, and 25 Pool & Spa Industry Awards. Additionally, the company has received over 2,000 five-star Google reviews and holds a 9.9/10 rating on HomeStars.

Action Home Services Inc. continues to set the benchmark for excellence in pool installation and outdoor construction. The company's innovative approach and attention to detail ensure that every project is executed to perfection, providing clients with outdoor spaces that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

As the demand for high-quality pool installations and outdoor living spaces continues to grow, Action Home Services Inc. remains at the forefront of the industry, consistently delivering exceptional results that exceed client expectations. This latest recognition by Toronto Today further cements the company's reputation as a trusted and reliable partner in creating the backyard of one's dreams.

About Action Home Services Inc.

Action Home Services is a full-service landscaping and outdoor construction company with 10+ years of experience and more than 6,000 completed projects across the GTA. With a team of 100+ professionals, in-house designers and construction crews, and a 12,000-square-foot outdoor showroom, the company provides complete solutions from design and permits to construction and finishing. AHS has earned 13 HomeStars Awards, 20 Landscape Ontario Awards, and 25 Pool & Spa Industry Awards, alongside 2,000+ five-star Google reviews and a 9.9/10 HomeStars rating.

Press Inquiries

Aleksandr Chernega

info [at] actionhomeservices.ca



Unit 100, 50 West Wilmot St, Richmond Hill, ON L4B 1M5

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: