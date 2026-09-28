National Commercial Cleaning Franchisor, Coverall, Awards 2026-27 Academic Scholarships To Children Of Its Franchise Business Owners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Now in its 21st year, the Coverall Scholarship Program continues its commitment to Franchise Business Owner families, awarding scholarships to 40 students for the 2026-27 academic year and surpassing $1 million in total giving.

Deerfield Beach, FL, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coverall® North America, Inc., a leading commercial cleaning franchisor, has awarded academic scholarships to 40 children of its independent Franchise Business Owners for the 2026-27 school year. The awards continue a program now in its 21st year, one of the longest-running education benefits in the commercial cleaning franchise sector.







Coverall - A Leading Franchisor for Commercial Cleaning Services

The 2026-27 class represents approximately $60,000 in new scholarship funding for students pursuing higher education, and lifts the program's total giving to approximately $1.2 million since it began. Each award goes to a dependent of the Franchise Business Owners who build and operate Coverall's local commercial cleaning businesses, recognizing the families behind the brand's daily service to more than 50,000 customers.

The Coverall Scholarship Program is open to dependents of Coverall Franchise Business Owners whose franchised business has been part of the Coverall System for at least one year. Eligible applicants range from high school seniors through college juniors, must maintain a minimum 3.0 grade point average, and must enroll full time at an accredited non-profit college, university, or vocational or technical school in the United States. In keeping with company policy, Coverall does not publish the names of its scholarship recipients.

"Our Franchise Business Owners pour themselves into building and managing their own businesses, and this program is one way the company invests right back into their families," said Shirley Klein, Chief Operations Officer of Coverall North America. "Helping their children reach their education goals is one of the most rewarding things the brand does each year."

The scholarship program reflects a broader commitment to the people inside the Coverall System, from the training and support each Franchise Business Owner receives to the milestones the company marks alongside them. More information about Coverall and its franchise community is available at coverall.com.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Coverall Scholarship Program

What is the Coverall Scholarship Program?

The Coverall Scholarship Program is an annual education benefit that awards scholarships to the children of Coverall's independent Franchise Business Owners. Now in its 21st year, the program has awarded approximately $1.2 million to date to help students pursue college, university, and vocational or technical education.

Who is eligible for the Coverall Scholarship Program?

Eligibility is open to dependents of Coverall Franchise Business Owners whose franchised business has been in the Coverall System for at least one year. Applicants range from high school seniors through college juniors, must hold a minimum 3.0 grade point average, and must attend an accredited non-profit college, university, or vocational or technical school in the United States full time.

How long has Coverall supported the families of its Franchise Business Owners through scholarships?

Coverall has offered the scholarship program for 21 years and has awarded more than $1 million in total support over that time, making education one of the longest-standing benefits the company extends to its franchise community.

About Coverall North America

Coverall North America, Inc. is a leading commercial cleaning franchised brand that has helped thousands of people realize their dreams of owning their own businesses. Additionally, our local Support Centers provide ongoing training, business support and commercial cleaning expertise to our network of Franchise Business Owners. We provide our network of Franchise Business Owners with comprehensive training in our proprietary Core 4® Cleaning Process, which is built on CDC and AORN standards. In turn, they provide a valuable and personalized service to their local customers. System-wide, there are more than 8,000 Franchised Businesses using Coverall's Health-Based Cleaning System® and servicing more than 50,000 customers across 90 markets.

Press Inquiries

Shari Sadowski

shari.sadowski [at] coverall.com

