INVESTIGATION ALERT: Investigation Launched Into Suja Life, Inc., RGRD Law Attorneys Encourage Investors And Potential Witnesses To Contact Law Firm - SUJA

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THE COMPANY: Suja Life engages in the production and selling of organic and cold-pressed juices and wellness shots. On May 7, 2026, Suja Life conducted its initial public offering, raising net proceeds of more than $170 million by selling 8,888,889 shares at $21.

THE REVELATION: On August 4, 2026, Suja Life reported second quarter 2026 financial results, adjusting full year 2026 net sales guidance down to $360 to $369 million“reflecting near-term softness concentrated in the grocery channel.” On this news, the price of Suja Life stock fell more than 46%.

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