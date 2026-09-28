Scripps Taps Sean Mcgarvy To Lead News Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CINCINNATI, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has promoted veteran news leader Sean McGarvy to head of news, effective Oct. 5.

McGarvy will lead news and content strategy and oversee news standards for Scripps News Group, bringing Scripps' local newsrooms, digital operations and Scripps News, the company's national streaming news network, closer together under a unified, consumer-focused strategy. In this role, he will drive efforts to extend the reach and impact of Scripps' journalism across broadcast, streaming and digital platforms as the company continues transforming how it delivers trusted journalism and builds stronger community connections.

McGarvy will report to Dean Littleton, who was promoted to president of media in July.

“Scripps' transformation is about evolving our organization to serve audiences and communities in new ways,” Littleton said.“Our journalism is central to that work, and Sean brings the news judgment, operational discipline and audience focus needed to help align our local newsrooms, digital operations and Scripps News around the needs of American news consumers. His leadership will help us move trusted journalism faster across platforms while strengthening the connection between our reporting and the communities we serve.”

Most recently, McGarvy served as Scripps' senior director of digital news operations, leading strategy and audience growth across Scripps News Group's digital platforms, including YouTube and Meta. He has helped expand the reach and impact of the company's journalism through audience-driven news strategies and a coordinated approach to digital publishing and streaming news. Previously, as senior director of local news strategy, he worked with Scripps' local TV markets to deepen community connection and strengthen collaboration across Scripps News Group.

Earlier in his Scripps career, McGarvy was news director at WEWS, Scripps' ABC affiliate in Cleveland, and assistant news director at KMGH, Scripps' ABC affiliate in Denver. His career spans almost 30 years in newsrooms across the country, including managing editor and assignment manager roles at local TV stations and Fox News Channel. His work has been recognized with seven Edward R. Murrow Awards and 10 regional Emmy Awards.

McGarvy holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Missouri in Columbia.

Media contact: Becca McCarter, The E.W. Scripps Company, (513) 410-2425, ...

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating connection. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of about 60 stations in 40 markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlet Scripps News and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, ION Mystery, ION Plus and Laff. Scripps is one of the nation's largest holders of broadcast spectrum. Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach of up to 100% of TV households. Founded in 1878, Scripps is the steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and its longtime motto is:“Give light and the people will find their own way.”

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