Dose Moving & Storage Passes 1,000 Google Reviews Across Phoenix And Mesa

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Dose Moving & Storage now serves over 20 cities across the Greater Phoenix Metropolitan area with climate-controlled moving trucks

The milestone comes as Arizona households lean on customer reviews to avoid moving brokers, surprise charges and unvetted carriers.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dose Moving & Storage, a Phoenix moving and storage company founded in 2014, has passed 1,000 Google reviews across its Phoenix and Mesa locations while holding a 4.8-star rating. The milestone arrives as more Arizona households, whether moving across the Valley or out of state, rely on public customer feedback to separate local carriers from brokers and lead generation sites before they book.Reviews have taken on added weight in an industry where the company that takes a booking is not always the company that shows up. In a brokered move, a customer's job can be sold to a third-party carrier the customer never vetted, and the final bill may look different from the original quote. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration runs its Protect Your Move program to help consumers check a mover's registration and complaint history for exactly this reason."A thousand reviews across our two locations means a thousand households that let our crews into their homes and then took the time to tell others how it went," said Jason Dose, founder of Dose Moving & Storage. "We don't broker moves, so every one of those reviews is about our own trucks and our own people. That's the kind of accountability customers should be able to see before they hire anyone."For Arizona residents comparing movers this season, a few checks go further than a star rating alone:Look for reviews that mention crew members by name. That suggests the company uses its own employees rather than subcontracted labor.Confirm the company's USDOT number and verify it through the FMCSA's online lookup.Read how the company responds to negative reviews, since the response often says more than the complaint itself.Ask whether the mover owns its trucks and whether the quoted price is flat or subject to change on moving day.Be cautious of estimates far below competing quotes. A low number can signal a broker or a price that will rise later.Dose Moving & Storage operates from locations in Phoenix and Mesa, each with its own Google Business Profile, backed by an owned fleet and in-house crews. The company uses flat-rate pricing and does not broker jobs. It serves residential and commercial customers across the Phoenix metro, as well as Tucson, Yuma and Flagstaff. It also handles long-distance moves from Arizona to destinations including California, Nevada, New Mexico, Florida, New York and Massachusetts.The review milestone follows more than a decade of growth for the company, which Jason Dose started in January 2014 with a focus on transparent pricing in a market where many customers had grown wary of hidden fees.About Dose Moving & StorageDose Moving & Storage is a moving and storage company founded in 2014 by Jason Dose. The company provides local, long-distance and commercial moving, along with storage services, using its own trucks and trained in-house crews. It is headquartered in Phoenix, has a second location in Mesa, and serves households and businesses throughout Arizona.

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Dose Moving & Storage Passes 1,000 Google Reviews Across Phoenix and Mesa News Provided By Rotate Digital September 28, 2026, 18:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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