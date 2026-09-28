Stucco Restoration At Hillsborough Nursing Center Brings A Beneficial Side Effect

Hillsborough Nursing Center

Aerial view of the Foothill Acres Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

Close-up of the refreshed stucco walls

ZD Stucco Repair completes work at Foothill Acres, helping protect the care environment by addressing moisture that can support mold growth.

- Zoltan Dicso, Founder of ZD Stucco RepairHILLSBOROUGH, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A newly restored exterior is easy to notice. What it helps keep out is less obvious. At Foothill Acres Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Hillsborough, ZD Stucco Repair has completed a restoration that goes beyond improving the building's appearance: it addresses water entry points that can create damp conditions behind the walls.For a building where people live and receive care, that protection matters. By repairing damaged stucco, replacing failed sealants and correcting missing flashings, the project helped strengthen the exterior's defenses against moisture and the conditions that allow mold to grow.The nursing center had several signs of exterior wear. Sealant joints had failed around the building, some roof-to-wall connections lacked adequate flashing and sections of the stucco system showed visible damage.These are the kinds of issues that HOA boards and commercial property managers often face. A worn joint or damaged molding may look like a small maintenance item, but it can give water a path behind the exterior.ZD's team addressed those details as part of the restoration. Crews replaced deteriorated sealant around windows, doors, air-conditioning units and expansion joints. They installed kick-out flashings where needed to direct roof runoff away from the walls, then repaired damaged stucco and moldings with a reinforced base coat and matching finish.A protective Sherwin-Williams elastomeric coating completed the exterior work, giving the building a fresh appearance after the underlying repairs.The project also stood out for how smoothly it went.For property managers, that is an important part of a successful restoration. The finished building matters, but so does having a contractor who can manage the work without turning every step into another problem to solve.The Foothill Acres project offers a practical reminder for HOAs, nursing facilities and other commercial properties: exterior maintenance is also about protecting what is inside. Fresh paint is the visible result. Repairing the places where water gets in is what helps the restoration last.About ZD Stucco RepairZD Stucco Repair is an Elmwood Park, New Jersey-based contractor specializing in stucco and EIFS restoration, exterior repairs and painting. The company serves homeowners, HOAs and commercial property owners throughout New Jersey and the Greater New York area, with a focus on thorough repairs and organized project management.

Pamela Dicso

ZD Stucco Repair

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Stucco Restoration at Hillsborough Nursing Center Brings a Beneficial Side Effect News Provided By Infinity Expansion September 28, 2026, 18:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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